Hyundai in early talks with Apple over possible electric car tie-up

By Heekyong Yang and Hyunjoo Jin SEOUL - Hyundai admitted on Friday that it was in early talks with Apple after a domestic broadcaster said the firms were discussing an electric car and battery tie-up, sending Hyundai shares surging 25%. The report comes weeks after Reuters reported that Apple was moving forward with self-driving car technology and was aiming to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology as early as 2024. Earlier on Friday, Korea Economic Daily TV said the iPhone maker and Hyundai were in discussions to develop self-driving electric vehicles by 2027 and develop batteries at US factories operated by either Hyundai or its affiliate Kia. The broadcaster didn't cite sources for its report. "Apple and Hyundai are in discussions but they are at an early stage and nothing has been decided," Hyundai said in a statement without saying what the talks were about.

In a regulatory filing issued later, the carmaker said it was "getting requests for cooperation on joint development of autonomous electric vehicles from various companies", without identifying any of them.

Apple declined to comment.

A big challenge to Tesla?

An Apple-branded car could be a big challenge to Tesla. It remains unclear who would assemble such a car, but analysts have said they expect the company to rely on a manufacturing partner to build vehicles.

"We continue to strongly believe Apple ultimately announces an EV strategic partnership in 2021 that lays the groundwork to enter the burgeoning EV space," Wedbush analysts said in a note.

Lowering costs

Hyundai and Apple already work together on CarPlay, Apple's software for connecting iPhones to vehicles from a variety of carmakers.

"Apple outsourcing car production to Hyundai makes sense, because (the Korean firm) is known for quality," said Jeong Yun-woo, a former designer at Hyundai and a professor at UNIST in South Korea.

"But I'm not sure whether it is a good strategy for automakers to be like the Foxconn of Apple as automakers face risks of losing control to tech firms," he added, referring to the Taiwanese contract manufacturer's supply contract with Apple on iPhones.

Analysts said Apple may be interested in using Hyundai's electric car platform and facilities to cut costs to develop and make vehicles.

"Apple could see Hyundai as an ideal partner, because when it comes to legacy US automakers, they all have strong union, which Apple would like to avoid," said Kevin Yoo, an analyst at eBEST Investment & Securities.

"Moreover, their (legacy US carmakers) labour cost is much higher than that of Hyundai, which often plays a big role when it comes to car production."

Major boost for Hyundai

A tie-up with Apple would be a major boost to the carmaker, whose global sales last year fell more than 15 percent as the pandemic took a toll on demand.

A longtime champion of rival hydrogen fuel cell cars, Hyundai recently increased bets on battery-powered electric cars, a move welcomed by investors eyeing the recent success of Tesla.

The South Korean company, which sources batteries from SK Innovation Co Ltd and LG Chem Ltd and others, is expected to launch its first car based on a dedicated electric car platform known as E-GMP early this year.

Hyundai does not have dedicated electric car factories in the United States and it may have to gain consent from its powerful union in South Korea were it to seek to build EVs overseas, analysts said.

Reuters