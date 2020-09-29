Hyundai is working on an N version of the Elantra, new teaser shows
SEOUL - Hyundai pulled the covers off its new Elantra N TCR race car over the weekend, but if you watch until the end of the promo video (below), you’ll see it making way for a camouflaged car, which is almost certainly a road-going Elantra N.
While Hyundai has offered sporty variants of its Corolla-rivalling sedan in the past, offering up to 150kW, this will be the first blue-blooded N performance version of the Elantra when it sees light of day.
Of course, Hyundai hasn’t officially confirmed its existence yet so there is no word on exactly how fast or powerful it might be, but the sedan will more than likely boast a similar specification sheet to the recently facelifted i30 N hatchback.
This new i30 N is powered by an upgraded 2-litre turbopetrol engine that produces 206kW and 392Nm, and Hyundai says it’ll get from 0-100km/h in 5.9 seconds. The hatch is now offered with a choice between manual and DTC dual-clutch gearboxes, and it’s likely that the sedan will mirror that selection too.
Power will inevitably go to the front wheels, so it won’t be a completely direct rival to Subaru’s WRX, but if the i30 N is anything to go by, then the Elantra N will certainly make an interesting alternative to the Japanese cult car.
Unfortunately the Elantra N is not likely to be offered in South Africa, since the sedan line-up has been discontinued locally, although given that Hyundai SA made an exception with the i30 N (given that the regular i30s are not sold here) then it’s not impossible that the same might happen with the four-door.
Of course, the Elantra N will also have some racing pedigree, thanks to the new Elantra N TCR race car that’s aimed at customer teams.
Designed and built by Hyundai’s Customer Racing department, the Elantra TCR further expands Hyundai Motorsport’s offering to TCR competitors, joining the i30 N TCR and Veloster N TCR.
“The addition will ensure maximum relevance to customers around the world, with the new car intended for teams in those markets where the standard Elantra model is sold,” Hyundai said.