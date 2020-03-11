Hyundai previews seventh-generation Elantra with daring new design

Hollywood, California - Hyundai claims that its popular Elantra will be “returning to its sports sedan roots” with the seventh-generation model that’s set to be revealed next week. Although we don’t remember any previous Elantra that might qualify as a sports sedan, the official teaser sketches of the new model certainly look promising in that regard. Built on a new platform, the 2021 Elantra will be longer, lower and wider than the current version, while sporting a “four-door-coupe” look. “The upcoming seventh-generation Elantra showcases an edgy and aggressive look based on parametric shapes and textures, which reflects Hyundai’s new design identity,” Hyundai says. “Having three lines meet at one point is the main element of Parametric Dynamics. This formation is a daring challenge, which has been avoided in car design.”

Hyundai also released a rendering of the cabin, which follows the modern format with two large screens positioned at the top of the dashboard and a full-length horizontal air vent panel. Much like the new i20, in other words, while also making the necessary strides in connectivity.

There’s no word on the engine range as yet, but it’s likely that the familiar 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol unit will feature in the range.

The world debut of the 2021 Elantra is set to take place next Tuesday, March 17, at the Lot Studios in Hollywood, and it will be livestreamed to the world.

Watch this space for full details next week.

IOL Motoring

