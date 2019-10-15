SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Hyundai announced on Tuesday that it plans to invest 41 trillion won (R511 billion) in mobility technology and strategic investments by 2025, as South Korea's top carmaker accelerates its attempts to catch up in the self-driving car race.
The plan, which Hyundai said encompassed autonomous, connected and electric vehicles, comes after the company and two of its affiliates announced an investment of $1.6 billion (R23.6bn) in a joint venture with US self-driving tech firm Aptiv.
Hyundai's plan also received a boost from the South Korean government, which said on Tuesday that it plans to spend 1.7 trillion won from 2021-27 to boost autonomous vehicle technology.
The government expects Hyundai to launch a nationwide service of fully autonomous cars to fleet customers in 2024 and the general public by 2027.
This push is part of a blueprint for future cars President Moon Jae-in announced at an event at Hyundai Motor's research centre near Seoul.