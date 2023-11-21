Hyundai Tucson facelift revealed, complete with new dual-screen cabin

Thanks to the pandemic it can sometimes feel like we’re living in an automotive time warp. The current Hyundai Tucson still feels fresh to us given that it was launched here in 2022, but now there’s news of a facelifted version abroad. Which is actually right on cue because the fourth-gen model was first revealed overseas in 2020.

Luckily we won’t have to wait as long for the updated version to hit local shores, as Hyundai SA says it expects the revised SUV to arrive in local showrooms during the second quarter of 2024. Of course, Hyundai hasn’t done anything radical on the outside, but we do see a new interpretation of the so-called “Parametric Dynamics” design language, with claw-like “hidden” headlight elements incorporated into a more rectangular grille. Old (left) versus New (right). Moving to the side we see fresh alloy wheel designs while the rear bumper gets a wider skidplate, Hyundai says, although no images of the back end have been released as yet.

The biggest design changes take place inside where we see a brand new dual-screen cabin layout that closely mirrors the new Santa Fe SUV. The large upper screens sit above a horizontal air outlet bar that sweeps across the dashboard and below that it’s interesting to note that Hyundai has reintroduced physical rotary controls for the climate system, something that’s missing from the current model. Hyundai has yet to release engine details on the facelifted Tucson, but it does appear that a new hybrid variant will be offered in some markets. Currently most South African models are powered by the familiar 2.0-litre normally aspirated petrol engine, with a 2.0 turbodiesel also offered on top versions. At this stage it’s unclear whether local models will be getting any powertrain upgrades.