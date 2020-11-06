In just 10 years from now all Bentleys will be fully electric

LONDON - Bentley's model line-up will include only plug-in hybrids and electric cars by 2026 and will be fully electric by 2030, the British carmaker announced this week.

This is indeed a big shift for a company that is currently the world’s largest producer of V12 petrol engines.

The 100-year-old carmaker, which is currently owned by Volkswagen, said it would launch two plug-in hybrids next year as part of its "Beyond100" strategy to accelerate the development of electrified models.

The first fully-electrified Bentley is due to hit the scene in 2025.

"Within a decade, Bentley will transform from a 100 year old luxury car company to a new, sustainable, wholly ethical role model for luxury," Bentley Chief Executive Officer Adrian Hallmark said in a statement.