In just 10 years from now all Bentleys will be fully electric
LONDON - Bentley's model line-up will include only plug-in hybrids and electric cars by 2026 and will be fully electric by 2030, the British carmaker announced this week.
This is indeed a big shift for a company that is currently the world’s largest producer of V12 petrol engines.
The 100-year-old carmaker, which is currently owned by Volkswagen, said it would launch two plug-in hybrids next year as part of its "Beyond100" strategy to accelerate the development of electrified models.
The first fully-electrified Bentley is due to hit the scene in 2025.
"Within a decade, Bentley will transform from a 100 year old luxury car company to a new, sustainable, wholly ethical role model for luxury," Bentley Chief Executive Officer Adrian Hallmark said in a statement.
According to Bentley, the EXP 100 GT concept car of 2019 gives us a glimpse at this future. It features a multitude of sustainable materials, including 5000-year-old copper-infused Riverwood, traditionally produced wool carpets and a leather-like textile upholstery made from a bi-product of wine-making.
The carmaker says it will continue to use only sustainably sourced materials throughout its current, and next generation of cars.
“Bentley’s aim to become an end-to-end carbon neutral luxury car brand by 2030 will be underpinned by a structured, business-wide sustainability programme,” the company said.
“This includes the development of electrified models throughout the range, and further improvements on its operational environmental impact, that of its tier one supply chain and collaborating with its retailer network.”
Reuters