Ineos Grenadier Chassis Cab announced for those seeking a rugged blank canvas

Designed as something of a blank canvas for specialist vehicle builders and converters around the world, Ineos Automotive has announced a chassis cab version of its Grenadier Quartermaster bakkie. The new model was developed in tandem with the Quartermaster double cab, and shares its 3,227mm wheelbase, which by the way, is 305mm longer than the Grenadier Station Wagon.

As you’d expect in this ssegment the Chassis Cab features an exposed ladder frame behind the passenger cabin, giving customers and aftermarket vehicle converters a wide range of body-building options that are enhanced by the 3,500kg towing capability. Built on the same production line as the other Grenadier models, the Chassis Cab shares its five-seat double cab, full box-section ladder frame chassis, heavy-duty solid beam axles, two-speed transfer case, and up to three locking differentials with the Quartermaster. Likewise it is powered by BMW’s straight-six turbocharged engine in petrol or diesel guises, driving all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF.

“In the first year since the Grenadier launched we have already seen a number of specialist conversions, particularly with emergency services such as fire, police and inshore rescue, so launching the Quartermaster Chassis Cab is a natural step that takes our off-road expertise into many commercial areas that need a class leading 4X4,” said Ineos Commercial Director George Ratcliffe. “The Grenadier’s body-on-frame construction already provides huge versatility for customisation, and we know from customer configurations that our vehicles are being used equally between commercial and leisure users.” He said the Chassis Cab variant is ideal for a wide range of commercial applications, including agricultural use, recovery and emergency services, tourism and even overland camping.

As an aside, Ineos Automotive was founded when British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, a car enthusiast and experienced adventurer, identified a gap in the market for an uncompromising 4x4 engineered for modern day compliance and reliability. Essentially a modern day version of the original Land Rover Defender.