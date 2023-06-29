The Ineos Grenadier is in essence the modern-day Defender that Land Rover never built, and now the ultra-capable SUV model is being joined by a bakkie. Ineos has just released the first teaser image of the new double cab, which will be called the Grenadier Quartermaster, ahead of its official reveal at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed in England on July 13.

The Quartermaster will make its first ever public appearance in the First Glance Paddock alongside the Grenadier Hydrogen Fuel Cell (FCEV) Technology Demonstrator, which aims to show how well-suited the zero emissions technology is for a future long-range off-roader. Further to that, both vehicles will be driven up the hillclimb route on each of the four Goodwood days. Unfortunately, Ineos is remaining tight-lipped about the specifics of its upcoming double cab, but it practically goes without saying that it will follow the technical recipe of its Grenadier SUV cousin.

To that end you can expect a choice of two BMW six-cylinder turbocharged engines, with the petrol unit offering 210kW and 450Nm and the twin-turbo diesel producing 182kW and 550Nm. The Grenadier is also fitted with a ZF gearbox, Tremec transfer case and live axles from the Carraro Group. Combining British design and German engineering, the Grenadier was designed from the ground up to be a “truly uncompromising 4x4”, offering best-in-class off-road capability as well as durability and reliability.