Is this the Toyota Hilux facelift for 2021?

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Bangkok, Thailand - A month back we reported that Toyota was working on a facelift for its popular Hilux bakkie, and this is apparently how it's going to look. The pictures that you see here were allegedly leaked from an official source and recently appeared on the Milele Motors website . While one of them is a rendering, the others appear to be photos of the actual vehicle, although we won't know for sure until Toyota officially unveils the updated bakkie. While the new look is not a radical departure, the upcoming model does get a larger trapezoidal grille that gives it a more menacing stare, while new Bi-Beam LED headlights lend a more modern look. The renderings also show the redesigned halogen headlights, which will feature on the lower-spec models. At the back end we see fresh taillights, featuring vertically stacked ‘C’ shaped LED elements, as well as a redesigned tailgate with creases that flow into the lights.

What else do we know about the facelifted Hilux?

According to CarAdvice , the 2.8-litre flagship turbodiesel engine is getting an overhaul, which will also bring a power boost although no numbers have been mentioned as yet. For the record, the current 2.8 GD-6 motor produces 130kW and up to 450Nm depending on the gearbox.

Dare we suggest Toyota will be playing catchup to the Nissan Navara 2.3D and the next-generation Isuzu D-Max 3.0, both of which offer 140kW and 450Nm.

The Australian publication also mentioned that the interior update will include updated connectivity, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone mirroring becoming available.

Toyota is also rumoured to be working on a more hardcore GR Hilux that will serve as a direct rival to the Ford Ranger Raptor.

The revised Hilux is set to go on sale in Australia around August, but at this stage it’s not known when it will reach South Africa. But surely it can't be too far off...

Picture: Milele Motors.

IOL Motoring



