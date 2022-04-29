Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, April 29, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Is Volkswagen working on a bakkie version of the ID.Buzz ‘Hippy Kombi’?

Published 4h ago

Share

Wolfsburg: The Volkswagen Transporter has a rich history dating back to the split-screen Type 2 of 1949.

And while most people remember the passenger-carrying versions that became associated with the hippy movement, Volkswagen also produced a solid line of pick-up variants, which included a single cab and double cab.

Story continues below Advertisment

Now it appears that the bakkie variants could get a spiritual successor. Volkswagen Group design chief Klaus Zyciora recently posted this rendering of a double cab Volkswagen ID.Buzz on his Instagram page.

Although he did not commit to any production plans, Zyciora did at least hint that it was under consideration.

“Designers do have the ability to create new product visions, today we celebrate World Design Day with a picture of an unseen variation of the ID.Buzz,” Zyciora said. “Shall we bring it to the next level?”

More on this

A double cab bakkie would be a logical addition to the Volkswagen ID.Buzz family of electric vans, which currently includes people mover and panel van variants.

Based around the highly modular MEB electric vehicle platform, the ID.Buzz is powered by a rear-mounted electric motor that produces 150kW. This is fed by an 82 kWh battery mounted in the floor of the vehicle and thanks to 170kW worth of charging power, the vehicle can be fast-charged from 5% to 80% in around 30 minutes.

When unveiling the new model earlier this year, Volkswagen described the ID.Buzz as a “turning point” for the brand.

Story continues below Advertisment

Its retro design aims to recapture the spirit of the original Type 2 in a completely modern and practical vehicle for the modern age.

IOL Motoring

Related Topics:

Electric CarsBakkieVolkswagen

Share

Recent stories by:

Jason Woosey