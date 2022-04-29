Is Volkswagen working on a bakkie version of the ID.Buzz ‘Hippy Kombi’?

And while most people remember the passenger-carrying versions that became associated with the hippy movement, Volkswagen also produced a solid line of pick-up variants, which included a single cab and double cab.

Wolfsburg: The Volkswagen Transporter has a rich history dating back to the split-screen Type 2 of 1949.

Now it appears that the bakkie variants could get a spiritual successor. Volkswagen Group design chief Klaus Zyciora recently posted this rendering of a double cab Volkswagen ID.Buzz on his Instagram page.

Although he did not commit to any production plans, Zyciora did at least hint that it was under consideration.

“Designers do have the ability to create new product visions, today we celebrate World Design Day with a picture of an unseen variation of the ID.Buzz,” Zyciora said. “Shall we bring it to the next level?”