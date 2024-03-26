Isuzu D-Max range expands with LS Single Cab, while Double Cabs get spec boost

Until now Isuzu has kept things rather basic with the Single Cab versions of its seventh-generation D-Max bakkie. But now the base and L models are being joined by five LS derivatives that add more luxury to the Japanese truck maker’s workhorse equation. At the same time, certain Extended and Double cab D-Max models have been given a spec boost.

The Single Cab LS line-up kicks off with the 1.9 Ddi high rider 4x2 manual model at R516,500, which is a R55,000 premium over the equivalent L variant. The 1.9 Ddi LS is also offered as a 4x2 auto (R538,400) and 4x4 auto (R618,800) and as a further bonus Isuzu has also introduced a pair of 3.0 Ddi models, with the 4x2 retailing at R590,800 and the 4x4 at R665,400. Aimed at “owner operators” who spend long hours behind the wheel, the LS comes with cruise control, powered mirrors and a 7.0-inch (17.8cm) touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone integration.

The LS also gets upgraded styling, replacing the L variant’s black bumpers, mirrors and door handles with a colour coded finish, while the steel wheels make way for 17-inch alloys and fog lamps are also added to the equation. Safety features, across the entire Single Cab range, include dual front airbags, Electronic Stability Control with Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control and Trailer Sway Control. For the record, Isuzu’s 1.9-litre turbodiesel engine produces 110kW and 350Nm, and the 3.0-litre is good for 140kW and 450Nm.

More features for Extended and Double Cab Isuzu has also implemented a number of changes across the Extended Cab and Double Cab line-ups. For starters, the L models now receive running boards for easier access to the cabin.

On the LSE derivatives, partial leather seat upholstery is now part of the deal along with eight-way power adjustment for the driver and front passenger seats. Furthermore, LSE, V-Cross and Arctic models now feature remote Engine Start, which allows owners to start, lock or unlock the vehicle from 20 metres away, allowing them to heat or cool the vehicle in advance without leaving the house. On the safety front, Isuzu’s centre mounted front airbag, previously fitted to the V-Cross only, is now standard on the LSE too. This crash bag prevents the heads of front occupants from making contact during a crash.