The two men manhandled the elderly woman and took the car, but their getaway in the tiny Daihatsu Sirion soon came to a screeching halt as the driver was drunk and crashed the vehicle. Alert security guards spotted the robbers and gave chase, which ended with the car wrapped around a lamppost.

According to a source, the two men - from Dunoon and Johannesburg - pounced on the unsuspecting woman in Devonshire Close, Parklands, shortly after 2pm.

“She had just pulled up into her driveway when they approached her," the source said. "She is 77 and they are strong, so they pushed her aside and took her silver Daihatsu Sirion.”

A private security company responded to a call for help and went looking for the two hijackers and found them just a block away in Humewood Drive.

One of two suspects caught after fleeing Table View scene. Picture: supplied

'He drove straight into a pole'

“The one who was driving was drunk and smelled of wine," the source said. "When they tried to get away he drove straight into a pole and their heads hit the windscreen. They jumped out and ran but were caught. The granny is fine, they did not hit her hard and the police are with her now.

“They didn't have guns, they just overpowered her. The one suspect is from Dunoon and he was accompanied by his friend from Johannesburg who came to visit."

The men were arrested and taken to Table Bay police station; police spokeswoman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed the incident and said two men aged 26 and 27 were arrested.

“The suspects will appear in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court once charged,” she added.

