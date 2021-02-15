Jaguar to be fully electric, with Land Rover mostly electrified, by 2030

GAYDON, ENGLAND - Jaguar Land Rover is planning to go fully electric and carbon neutral by the end of the next decade. This forms part of a new global strategy, called ‘reimagine’ which was announced by Chief Executive Thierry Bolloré on Monday. Although the Land Rover SUV brand is planning a flurry of new battery powered models this decade, with six all-electric variants set to debut in the next five years, its sister brand will be the first to fully electrify. According to JLR, Jaguar will be reimagined as an “all-electric luxury brand” from the year 2025, with the aim of “realising its unique potential”. To that end, the company anticipates that by 2030 every Jaguar sold will be fully electric, while 60 percent of Land Rover models will have zero-tailpipe powertrains. However, even those nameplates that are not fully electrified by 2030 will at least offer an all-electric option. This will be a significant milestone in JLR’s quest to become a fully carbon neutral company by the year 2039. Future built on two vehicle platforms To achieve these objectives, the Tata-owned British carmaker will make use of two vehicle architectures.

Future Jaguar models will be built around an architecture called EMA (Electric Modular Architecture) which is electric biased but still able to accommodate advanced electrified internal combustion powertrains.

Land Rover vehicles will use the upcoming MLA (Modular Longitudinal Architecture) which is a flexible platform that can also support both electrified internal combustion powertrains and all-electric variants.

Further to that, this platform strategy is aimed at improving efficiencies of scale by consolidating the number of platforms and models being produced at each plant. The company says that its current global manufacturing and assembly footprint will be retained, albeit “rightsized, repurposed and reorganised”. The company will also explore further collaborations and synergies, on clean energy, connected services, data and software development, with its parent company Tata Group as well as other industry leaders.

Furthermore, services such as the flexible ‘Pivotal’ subscription model, which has grown by 750 percent in the last fiscal year, will be rolled out to markets outside of the UK.

“As a human-centred company, we can, and will, move much faster and with clear purpose of not just reimagining modern luxury but defining it for two distinct brands,” Bolloré enthused.

“Brands that present emotionally unique designs, pieces of art if you like, but all with connected technologies and responsible materials that collectively set new standards in ownership. We are reimagining a new modern luxury by design.”

IOL Motoring