Jay Kay's 1967 Ford Mustang 390GT Fastback 'Bullitt'.

Birmingham, England - Jamiroquai frontman, Jay Kay is having a bit of a yard sale next weekend. A selection of his cars will be on auction at the NEC Classic Motor Show on 10th and 11th November in Birmingham, in the UK. Some drool-worthy cars worth bidding on include a highly-tailored 2016 McLaren 675 LT, a low mileage 1996 BMW 850 CSI Manual and a classic 1967 Ford Mustang 390GT ‘Bullitt’.

The McLaren 675 LT is estimated to go for between R4 296 808 to R5 230 897. It's one of 500 cars built and has more than R900 000 worth of optional extras courtesy of McLaren Special Vehicle Operations (MSO). It's finished in Chicane Grey with a grey and orange interior.

“These cars from the Jay Kay collection offer something very special in terms of variety, rarity and quality,” says Harry Whale, classic car specialist at Silverstone Auctions. “These carefully selected cars from Jay Kay’s collection offer everything from classic American Muscle to Swedish homologation specials.

Each car has a significant selling point that makes them very interesting, be it low mileage, rarity or a desirable selection of options fitted. We’re delighted to have been entrusted with the sale of this collection of cars. It presents a fantastic opportunity for bidders."

The 1996 BMW 850 CSI Manual on offer, with only 20 550km on it is estimated to sell for at least R1 868 177. It’s powered by a 5.5 litre V12 engine delivering 283kW and 545 lb/ft of torque. Think of it this way, if you buy it, you and McLaren F1 owners can revel in each others BMW 12 glory.

If you aren't a fan of McLarens or BMWs, a 2015 Porsche 911 (991) Targa 4S, finished in Night Blue Metallic with a black leather interior which has covered just 11 600 miles will also be a part of the sale.

Another BMW on offer, though, is a rare 1989 M3 E30 Johnny Cecotto Ltd Edition. Built to celebrate Johnny Cecotto’s 1988 European Touring Car Championship victory, the M3 is finished in Nogaro Silver with a black leather interior with red and blue coloured inserts. It has covered just 18 000 miles and is one of only 505 Limited Editions in the world.

What about that Bullitt? The 1967 Ford Mustang 390GT Fastback Bullitt, painted in Dark Highland Green Metallic, features a blacked out grill and Torque Thrust wheels, and is powered by a 6.4 litre V8 engine that punches out around 400 horsepower.

Visit the Silverstone Auctions website for more information on these cars, additional cars, and bidding info.