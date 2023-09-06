Japan’s Rolls Royce gets hiking boots: Toyota Century SUV unveiled

With levels of quality and craftsmanship that go above and beyond, the Toyota Century has always been something akin to a Japanese Rolls Royce. Of course, the nameplate - which has been around in sedan form since 1967 - is not very familiar to people outside of Japan as this luxury vehicle is largely relegated to its home market, where it is often owned by high rollers with chauffeurs.

And now Toyota has pulled the covers off of an SUV version that reminds us of the Rolls Royce Cullinan. While it won’t replace the Century sedan, which was last renewed in 2018, it will expand Toyota’s ultra-luxurious offering into the ultra-lucrative SUV segment. Sadly, it seems this aristocratic Toyota is still only destined for the Japanese market, where sales will be limited to just 30 highly personalised units a month. Prices reportedly start at 25 million Yen, which is around R3.2 million at today’s exchange rate. The vehicles will be sold through select dealerships where sales and engineering specialists, dubbed Century Meisters, will help each customer create the Century of their dreams.

In the future, clients will be able to personalise the body colour and interior to their liking, and it will also be possible to create a “one-of-a-kind” Century that will be produced by master craftspeople. Think convertible. Given that most Century owners sit in the back, the new SUV has two fully reclining rear chairs, complete with a leg rest on the side behind the front passenger seat, which allows occupants to take a snooze as they would on a business class flight. In addition to rear seat entertainment screens, the Century also boasts a sound system that was finely honed by an unnamed Japanese musical instrument manufacturing master to produce concert-like sound.

Clients can make a grand entrance at every occasion by ordering electrically sliding rear doors as an alternative to the ultra-wide-opening standard door. Plug-in hybrid powertrain Although it is ultra-exclusive in the way its cabin is crafted, the Century SUV is not a completely bespoke vehicle. It shares its TNGA-K architecture with the Toyota Camry and many other sedans and SUVs in the medium-to-large segment, including the Lexus TX.

However Toyota has put considerable effort into making the vehicle dynamically comfortable for its occupants. Not only does it have Dynamic Rear Wheel Steering, but there’s also a Rear Comfort Mode that was designed to deliver a cushier ride for occupants in the back, and this system can even suppress braking jolts to make the stopping process as comfy as possible. Power comes from a plug-in hybrid powertrain that pairs a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine to an electric motor, that allows for silent, electric-only travel for most everyday journeys. “Under the concept of ‘The Chauffeur,’ the new model has evolved into a chauffeur car that will continue to meet customer expectations in the years to come while pursuing the essence and inheriting the dignity, quietness, and ride comfort befitting a Century,” Toyota says.