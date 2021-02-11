Jeep withdraws Bruce Springsteen Super Bowl ad after drunk driving arrest

LOS ANGELES - Bruce Springsteen has found himself in hot water following his arrest last November on a charge of driving under the influence. Not only does the rock legend face court action, but his arrest also led to a major car ad campaign featuring him being withdrawn at Super Bowl.

The 71-year-old will make a court appearance via teleconference "probably toward the end of this month", according to his attorney's office, reported bangkokpost.com.

The rocker was arrested in New Jersey for driving intoxicated. Springsteen was also cited on November 14, 2020, for consuming alcohol in a closed area, in a Gateway National Recreation Area in New Jersey.

Jeep subsequently pulled out a two-minute commercial featuring Springsteen, which debuted on Sunday during the Super Bowl.

"It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate. But it's also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established," a Jeep spokesperson told CNBC.