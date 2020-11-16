Jeep’s V8-powered Rubicon 392 Concept gets the green light
DETROIT - Back in July, Jeep cheekily revealed its Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept on the same day that Ford showed its new Bronco to the world. And now it appears that the concept is set to become a production reality.
Jeep released a clip on Instagram over the weekend, showing what appears to be, and certainly sounds like, the V8-powered 392 Concept, and the hashtag below “#NotAConept” all but confirms that the vehicle is set to become a showroom reality in one way or another.
The concept is powered by a 6.4-litre (392-cubic-inch) V8 petrol engine that produces
336kW and 610Nm, allowing a 0-96km/h sprint time of less than five seconds.
While you’d expect Ford to respond with a V8-powered Broncho, that is apparently not on the cards according to the latest rumours, something that will give Jeep a one-up in the horsepower game.
The Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept also boasts some serious bundu-bashing kit in the form of Dana 44 axles, a full-time two-speed transfer case, electric front and rear axle lockers, 37-inch mud-terrain tires and a Jeep Performance Parts two-inch lift kit from Mopar.
Jeep also had to modify the engine mounts and frame in order to accommodate the 6.4-liter V8 engine and a stronger eight-speed transmission. Suspension upgrades include new aluminum, monotube Fox shocks for improved damping and heat dissipation. Furthermore, a two-mode exhaust alters the performance sound at the touch of a button.
“Jeep Wrangler enthusiasts have been asking us for a Wrangler V8 and our new Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept proves that we have the ability to make that happen,” said Jeep brand head Jim Morrison.