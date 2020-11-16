Jeep’s V8-powered Rubicon 392 Concept gets the green light

DETROIT - Back in July, Jeep cheekily revealed its Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept on the same day that Ford showed its new Bronco to the world. And now it appears that the concept is set to become a production reality.

Jeep released a clip on Instagram over the weekend, showing what appears to be, and certainly sounds like, the V8-powered 392 Concept, and the hashtag below “#NotAConept” all but confirms that the vehicle is set to become a showroom reality in one way or another.

The concept is powered by a 6.4-litre (392-cubic-inch) V8 petrol engine that produces

336kW and 610Nm, allowing a 0-96km/h sprint time of less than five seconds.

While you’d expect Ford to respond with a V8-powered Broncho, that is apparently not on the cards according to the latest rumours, something that will give Jeep a one-up in the horsepower game.