KIA releases new renderings of SA-bound Sonet compact SUV

NEW DELHI – KIA Motors India has released some new renderings of the interior and exterior of its upcoming Sonet compact SUV. The Sonet is expected to be released in South Africa later in 2020, and will go up against the likes of its Hyundai Venue cousin as well as the Volkswagen T-Cross and Ford EcoSport. The production-ready Sonet, KIA says, has a distinctive and dynamic design, as well as many first-in-segment features. First showcased at Auto Expo 2020 as a concept, the all-new KIA Sonet is scheduled to make its world premiere on August 7th, and it promises to make a bold statement in the compact SUV segment. Kia is also promising a “sophisticated and lively” cabin featuring a smooth, sweeping dashboard and a stylish, minimalist centre console that offers easy on-the-go access to its class-leading features. Designed to maximise driver and passenger comfort, the Sonet’s interior is modern, vibrant and offers a high sense of dynamism to drivers. Trimmed in high-quality materials, its dashboard provides owners with the car’s full range of user-friendly features, including a two-layer tray to store mobile devices and other items while driving.

Taking centre stage is its high-tech digital display and instrument cluster, featuring a first-in-segment 27cm HD touchscreen and navigation system with UVO Connected technologies.

Get Ready to witness #TheNextLevelOfWild - #KiaSonet, tap on ❤️ or Retweet this tweet to receive reminders about our #SonetWorldPremiere LIVESTREAM on Aug 07, 2020, 12:00 PM. #WildByDesign #SonetIsComing pic.twitter.com/tHawTCjy0H — Kia Motors India (@KiaMotorsIN) July 29, 2020

The Sonet will also offer drivers steering wheel-mounted controls, and the ability to select different drive and traction modes. Air vents in the dashboard feature a metallic, diamond-knurled pattern, a chic and stylish design highlight.

In line with KIA’s distinctive design DNA, the Sonet’s exterior design combines the brand’s signature design traits, including the ‘tiger nose’ grille, with a three-dimensional ‘stepwell’ geometric grille mesh, making a strong visual impression inspired by Indian architecture. The distinctive LED headlamps reiterate the ‘Wild by Design’ theme which has inspired the Sonet.

“We are extremely excited to introduce the new KIA Sonet to the world, a compact SUV with a strong and muscular character found only in much larger vehicles. With this in mind, we have designed this SUV with a uniquely sporty attitude, a confident stance and a dynamic silhouette. Its uncompromising attention to detail and selection of colours and materials could have only been inspired by the great cultural heritage that our designers found all over India,” said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of KIA Global Design at KIA Motors Corporation.

“We believe the KIA Sonet’s compelling character will hold major appeal for young, aspirational and always-connected customers in India and beyond.”

As for safety, the Sonet will feature an extensive list of active and passive safety equipment. It will come equipped with up to six airbags – offering a class-leading combination of front, side and curtain protection for occupants.

The Sonet is KIA’s latest ‘Made-in-India’ product and will be available in many of the brand’s global markets.

The all-new KIA Sonet is expected to make its way to South Africa late in 2020.

