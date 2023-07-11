Koenigsegg Gemera V8 debuts with astounding 1 715kW hybrid powerhouse

Described as the world’s first four-seat “megacar”, the Koenigsegg Gemera wowed the world when it was revealed in prototype form back in 2020. Powered by a hybrid drivetrain that paired a 2.0-litre three-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine, worth 440kW, to three electric motors for a system output of 1 268kW, it was billed as a technological marvel that could sprint from 0-100km/h in 1.9 seconds and run on electric power alone for up to 50km.

Now the Swedish hypercar manufacturer has pulled the covers off the production version of the Gemera ahead of it going into production in 2024, and there are some truly exciting twists to this tale. For starters, the three e-motors that were announced previously have been replaced by a single unit, dubbed “Dark Matter”, which still manages to produce 597kW. Furthermore, it is now paired with the lighter and more compact LSTT nine-speed transmission introduced in the Jesko. While this configuration alone offers enhanced performance, Koenigsegg has taken things a step further by offering customers the option of upgrading to a beefier version of the aforementioned hybrid powertrain, which pairs with a V8 engine.

It’s officially known as the Koenigsegg Gemera HV8 (which stands for Hot V8) and the fitment of this 5.0-litre twin-turbo engine boosts the system outputs to an astounding 1 715kW and 2 750Nm, which is a new record for production cars according to the firm. Koenigsegg said the light and space-efficient design of the LSTT gearbox, which eliminates the flywheel and clutch from the engine housing, made it possible to accommodate the mid-mounted V8 engine within the Gemera’s compact dimensions while still retaining its four-seater layout. Engineers also had to convert the eight-cylinder motor, derived from the unit fitted to the Jesko, into a so-called “Hot V8” in which the exhaust exits at the top centre.

“Designing a transmission that accommodates four seats, a mid-engine position, electric propulsion, and still manages to provide nine gears, torque vectoring, and four-wheel drive at a lower weight than ever seen before required immense creativity and innovation,” Koenigsegg said. The Swedish firm says the Gemera’s incredible response, handling, engine sound and roomy cabin combine to create an “unprecedented and unparalleled” driving experience for its clients. "The Gemera HV8 is not only the most powerful and extreme production car on the planet Earth, with an astonishing 1.11 hp per kg, but it is also the most practical and user-friendly sports car ever created,” said Christian von Koenigsegg, founder, and CEO of Koenigsegg.