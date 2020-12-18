LA start-up Canoo reveals electric van with radical, Cybertruck-inspired styling

By Ben Klayman LOS ANGELES - US electric vehicle start-up Canoo has revealed its second battery-powered product, while also detailing plans to add a bakkie and sedan to the line-up and to build microfactories for production. Canoo said it will offer two size variants of the new delivery vehicle, which will carry a starting price of about $33 000 (R480 000) in the US. The company plans to launch the vehicle in limited numbers in late 2022, with wider distribution in 2023. "The multipurpose delivery platform is not just about delivering goods, it's about delivering use cases on top of it," Canoo Executive Chairman Tony Aquila said in an interview. Aquila, who was named to his position in October, said Canoo plans to add a pick-up, pushing beyond plans for the pod-like, seven-seat Canoo in the second quarter of 2022, and a sport sedan in 2025. He did not disclose the timing for the truck.

"You'll see us introduce a full line-up of product," he said.

Canoo has developed a "skateboard" architecture, which is effectively a low-rise platform that bundles batteries and electric motors with such chassis components as steering, brakes and wheels - on which a variety of vehicle body types can be built.

While Canoo, which will go public later this month, is pushing to close a contract manufacturing deal with supplier Magna International, it also intends to build vehicles itself in microfactories, Aquila said.

Los Angeles-based Canoo said the delivery vehicle will have almost 30% more parcel volume than rivals.

Demand for electric delivery vehicles has surged and numerous companies, including Ford, General Motors, Mercedes, and start-ups Rivian and Arrival, are developing similar vehicles.

Canoo, which is also working with Hyundai, said the delivery vehicle will be fully connected with data reporting capabilities, and feature self-driving technology and over-the-air software updates.

The two variants - multipurpose delivery vehicle 1 (MPDV1) and multipurpose delivery vehicle 2 (MPDV2) - are expected to offer three battery sizes, with an estimated EPA EV driving range of 209km to 370km, and 145km to 306km, respectively.

The vehicle will debut in the US market, followed by Canada, Mexico and Europe.

Canoo said it also plans to introduce a third, larger variant in the class 3 truck category.

