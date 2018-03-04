Cape Town - A Lamborghini driver’s need for speed came to an abrupt halt when Cape Town traffic officers arrested him just after 1am this morning.

The motorist was arrested for reckless and negligent driving after he was caught travelling at more than 250km/h on the N1 between Sable Road and Plattekloof. An additional charge of defeating the ends of justice was added to the docket as the car had no number plates or licence disc.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said. "This is yet another example of the absolute disdain some road users have for the rule of law. I’m not sure how anybody thinks driving at that speed on a public road is acceptable under any circumstances.

"We're usually flooded with complaints about the behaviour of public transport drivers, but the fact is that the behaviour of many categories of road users is nothing short of atrocious."

Roadblocks

Elsewhere, Traffic Services arrested 22 people at a number of roadblocks throughout the city - 19 for driving under the influence of alcohol and three for outstanding warrants - and issued 774 fines for various other offences.

The Transport Enforcement Unit impounded 19 vehicles during an integrated operation in the Blackheath area and three more in Atlantis. In an enforcement operation in Table View, officers impounded five vehicles and charged eight taxi drivers for driving in the MyCiti bus lane, while six drivers were busted for reckless and negligent driving in a street racing operation held in the Bellville South area.

In Strandfontein, an officer attached to the Ghost Squad arrested a motorist for driving under the influence of alcohol in Strandfontein just after 5am on Sunday, after he noticed the driver narrowly missing a lamp post and gave chase. A breathalyser test found him to be four times over the legal limit.

During the early hours of Monday morning, the Ghost Squad attended to illegal street racing incidents in the Bellville area and, although it was a relatively quiet night, one driver was arrested for drunken driving, while Metro Police arrested 26 motorists over the weekend drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol.