Lancia Delta set for ‘exciting’ reboot, new brand boss says

Turin - Earlier this year newly-formed automotive giant Stellantis announced that it was planning to inject new life into its Lancia and Alfa Romeo brands, amongst its comprehensive plans for all 14 of its brands, which also include Peugeot and Opel. This plan started gaining traction in June, when the company announced that its design chief Jean-Pierre Ploué would personally supervise Lancia’s design revival, and help restore the brand to its former glory.

And now it appears that some iconic nameplates are set for a comeback, starting with the Delta. Lancia’s recently appointed CEO Luca Napolitano told Italian publication Corriere Della Sera that a new Delta is in the works and that it will be electric. But this won’t just be a somewhat boring reboot like the 2009 Delta which has since been discontinued. Napolitano promises that the new one will be exciting and innovative. “Everyone wants Delta and it can't be missing from our plans,” the CEO said. “It will return and it will be a true Delta: an exciting car , a manifesto of progress and technology. And obviously it will be electric.”

However, the Lancia revival will first begin with a new-generation Ypsilon in 2024, the current version of which is the only car that the Italian brand currently produces. Lancia isn’t saying exactly when the new Delta is coming, but 2026 is looking like a good bet given that the company plans to launch a range of electric-only products from that year onwards. The original Lancia Delta made a name for itself in the 1980s and early 1990s as a successful four-wheel drive rally car, having won six constructors’ championships, and the road-going Integrale has become a sought after hot hatch, which culminated in the 157kW Evoluzione II.