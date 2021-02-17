Land Rover Defender bakkie: it could actually happen

COVENTRY - The Land Rover Defender has been reincarnated to great acclaim, with many of the brand’s fans admiring the way it marries modern refinement with traditional off-road capabilities.

But so far there has been no word on whether a bakkie version is on the way to join the current 90 and 110 SUV models and although the company has said in the past that such a configuration is “technically possible”, Land Rover’s executive director recently provided a few additional hints that a Defender pick-up might be on the cards.

According to Autocar, Nick Collins recently admitted that customer demand is sufficient to justify the development of such a vehicle. He also added that there were “no structural limitations” that might prevent such a project.

If it did get the green light, the Defender would be one of the few unibody pick-ups on the market as more traditional rivals like the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger still make use of body-on-frame construction. While that won’t change for the foreseeable future, there are a number of new unibody pick-ups on the way - such as Ford’s Maverick and Hyundai’s Santa Cruz. They will, however, be competing at a much lower end of the market than the Land Rover, which would theoretically have an upmarket niche all to itself.

Collins would not elaborate any further on potential pick-up plans, although he did drop another hint, stating that “We always said the Defender would be a family” and that we should “watch this space”, Autocar reported.