Largest crisis loan to a European carmaker as Italy comes to Fiat's rescue

Rome - Italy has approved a decree offering state guarantees for a 6.3-billion euro (R123bn) loan to Fiat Chrysler's (FCA) Italian unit, the Treasury said on Wednesday, paving the way for the largest crisis loan to a European carmaker.

The formal announcement follows an endorsement by the country's audit court and brings to an end a lengthy approval procedure for the loan, which has drawn criticism in Italy.

By providing state support, Rome "aims to preserve and strengthen the Italian automotive supply chain," Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said in a statement.

FCA's Italian division has tapped Rome's Covid-19 emergency financing schemes to secure a state-backed, three-year facility to help it weather the crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. The aid will also help Italy's broader car sector, in which about 10 000 businesses operate.

The loan will be disbursed by Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo, which has already authorised it pending the approval of guarantees the government will provide on 80 percent of the sum through export credit agency SACE.