‘Last of its kind’ Bugatti Chiron Profilée achieves record auction price

By: Double Apex Bugatti has done a pretty good job of diversifying its Chiron. It spun off several derivatives, each supposedly with its own character and in ever-decreasing numbers. Well, the Bugatti Chiron Profilée is the rarest of the lot and it just achieved a record for a new car sold at an auction.

Christophe Piochon, President of Bugatti Automobiles, said: “Taking customer wishes to explore a less radical version of the Pur Sport seriously into consideration, we started with the design and development of the Chiron Profilée in Autumn 2020. By the time we saw the pre-series vehicle coming out of production, all Chiron slots limited to just 500 were assigned for. Follow Double Apex on Facebook and Instagram for more car content “But we knew that what we had created was too beautiful to be hidden away. It is – in every sense – a unique piece in Bugatti’s history and a true collector’s item. And we wanted to give a fair chance to any devotee of the Bugatti brand to acquire this unique car, so we decided to partner with RM Sotheby’s to auction it.”

The Bugatti Chiron Profilée was supposed to be a slightly less radical version than the sportiest version of Chiron, the Pur Sport. But slightly more sport than the ‘regular’ Chiron. This version didn’t make it to production. However, Bugatti completed one example. The car is finished in a special colour called Argent Atlantique with the lower part of the body finished in exposed blue carbon-fibre. Most notable is the sweeping tail that is unique to this one car. Other model-specific details include wider air inlets, an enlarged Bugatti ‘horseshoe’ front grille and a revised front splitter. Last of its Kind

The Bugatti Chiron Profilée is the very last car that will feature Bugatti’s quad-turbocharged W16 engine. It makes a serious 1 104 kW. The hypercar can sprint to 100 km/h in 2,3 seconds and completes a 0-200 km/h in just 5,5 seconds. It can reach 380 km/h given enough room. The Profilée was auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s at the Louvre art gallery in Paris earlier tonight on February 1. The Bugatti Chiron Profilée sold for €9 792 500. We don’t think our calculator has enough digits to convert that into rands. The proceeds of the sale will go to charity. According to a post by Bugatti CEO Mate Rimac on his social media, that price makes it the most expensive new car to ever be sold at an auction. Story courtesy of Double Apex