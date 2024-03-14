Legendary sports car designer Marcello Gandini has passed away

There are few names in the automotive design world as famous as Marcello Gandini. The Italian designer, it is reported by Italian news outlet Rai, passed away earlier today. He was 85 years old.

Marcello Gandini was chief designer of Bertone, one of the world-renowned design houses. During his time there he penned some of the most evocative and memorable designs in automotive history.

His works include several Lamborghinis. Among these are the curvaceous Miura and jaw-dropping Countach, the Jarama and even the Diablo prototypes. Other Italian models that carried his signature were the Alfa Romeo Montreal, the Lancia Stratos, the Fiat X1/9, Cizeta Moroder and the Ferrari 308 GT4.

Lancia Stratos

