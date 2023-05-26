Lexus RZ 450e electric crossover confirmed for South Africa

Johannesburg - The new Lexus RZ 450e is the company’s first purpose-built electric vehicle and South Africans will get to experience it in the not-too-distant future. Lexus SA has confirmed that the new EV model is set to arrive on local shores during the first quarter of 2024, with pricing and specifications set to be finalised closer to launch.

IOL got an early preview of the new RZ model back in February, so click here to see our driving impressions from the international launch in France. The RZ is based on Toyota’s e-TNGA architecture that was designed exclusively for EVs, and its dual electric motors send 230kW and 434Nm to all four wheels through the Direct4 all-wheel drive system. Lexus claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of 5.3 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 230km/h.

The juice comes from a 71.4 kWh lithium-ion battery that allows for a claimed driving range of more than 400km, under ideal urban conditions. Lexus aims to offer a fully electrified line-up of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles by 2030, and the new RZ brings the Premium Japanese carmaker a step closer to that goal. For starters, the company plans to launch 10 new electrified vehicles between now and 2025, and by 2035 it intends to sell fully-electric vehicles only.