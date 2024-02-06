Manic wagon: Audi RS6 Avant GT is the last of its kind

By: Double Apex
Audi has already confirmed that upcoming performance models will be electrified. ICE versions are slowly being phased out, with each spawning a final edition before bowing out.
We expect that the Audi RS6 Avant GT will be the last performance uber-wagon from the Four Rings. Just 660 units will be made and one is heading to SA.
The RS6 Avant GT stands out thanks to a race-inspired livery. The limited-edition version wears the famous colours of the Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO race car from 1989. It even wears white alloys. You can watch and listen to the IMSA car in the video below.
The racy appearance is amplified by the blacked out grille and a pronounced front splitter. A rear diffuser balances out the larger front splitter. Stylists have removed the roof rails from the Avant as well.
The race inspiration goes below the skin as well. The unique bonnet and front fenders are fashioned from lightweight carbon-fibre. The same glassy material is used on the mirror caps.
The Audi RS6 Avant GT has 463kW/850Nm of torque from the twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8. That power rating is the same as the RS6 and RS7 Performance twins we drove at Kyalami last year.
This power output endows the Avant GT with impressive performance credentials. The 0-100 km/h takes 3.3 seconds, the zero-to-200km/h just 11.5 seconds and the top speed is 305km/h.
Other mechanical upgrades include an adjustable coilover suspension as well as stiffer anti-roll bars. The Audi RS6 Avant GT also features a ceramic brake system.
* This article originally appeared on Double Apex and is used with their permission.