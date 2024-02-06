Manic wagon: Audi RS6 Avant GT is the last of its kind

Audi has already confirmed that upcoming performance models will be electrified. ICE versions are slowly being phased out, with each spawning a final edition before bowing out.

We expect that the Audi RS6 Avant GT will be the last performance uber-wagon from the Four Rings. Just 660 units will be made and one is heading to SA.

The RS6 Avant GT stands out thanks to a race-inspired livery. The limited-edition version wears the famous colours of the Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO race car from 1989. It even wears white alloys. You can watch and listen to the IMSA car in the video below.

The racy appearance is amplified by the blacked out grille and a pronounced front splitter. A rear diffuser balances out the larger front splitter. Stylists have removed the roof rails from the Avant as well.