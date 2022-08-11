Maserati set to ditch V8 engine and launch smaller Quattroporte - report

* This article has been updated following feedback from Maserati International - Maserati is changing its tactic when it comes to sedans and there are even media reports from abroad predicting that the Ghibli is set to die after one generation, although Maserati says it’s not going anywhere.

Maserati’s Australian boss Grant Barling recently told Drive that the Ghibli and Quattroporte would be merged into a single model, carrying the latter’s name. "The Ghibli will move into run-out phase into 2024. We will stop producing the V8,” Barling told the Australian publication. "The plan is for the Ghibli and Quattroporte to become one. So the Quattroporte will become a short-wheelbase - Ghibli-sized, but called a Quattroporte". However, Maserati’s head office has sent us feedback indicating that the Ghibli is here to stay, for now at least.

“There is no evidence the Ghibli will be discontinued, as per the 2019-2024 production plan presented in occasion of the MMXX Day in 2020. There will be a change in sales proportions: The new Quattroporte will take a portion of Ghibli customers, while another Ghibli customer share will turn to the Grecale, given that this segment (D-UV) has recently shown the strongest global growth trends. “Quattroporte will not be discontinued. As previously shared in occasion of the presentation of last March on the future electrification plan, the new sport sedan Quattroporte will have an electric version by 2025.” Maserati set to ditch V8

According to the aforementioned Australian report, Maserati is also looking set to drop the Ferrari-built 3.8-litre turbocharged V8 engine, which is currently fitted to the Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante. It won’t, however, be replaced by the Nettuno V6 as this innovative powerplant has been reserved exclusively for the MC20 supercar. However, the Nettuno’s F1-inspired twin-combustion system is set to find its way to other engines so you can almost bet your bottom dollar that includes the next-gen Quattroporte. It’s also a given that the latter, and the next Levante, will offer some form of electrification. Maserati says it will offer electric versions of all its models by 2025. As for the Ghibli nameplate, Maserati has ditched it before (two separate coupe models, one in the late ‘60s and another in the ‘90s carried that name) so it’s not impossible that the carmaker might revive it again one day.

