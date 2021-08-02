Mercedes-AMG G63 driver, nabbed at 209km/h, ‘needed the toilet’

According to social media posts by the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit , the driver was caught doing an average speed of 181.8 km/h, with speeds varying between 160 km/h and 209 km/h, in her Mercedes-AMG G63.

Derbyshire, England - We can all sympathise with someone who urgently ‘needs to go’, but legally speaking that certainly won’t serve as an excuse for driving at over 200 km/h on the freeway. A driver in the UK recently found that out the hard way when she was caught driving at speeds of up to 209 km/h.

The driver claimed she was driving that speed because she “needed the toilet”, however police say she was driving so fast that she didn’t even notice that she had passed a service station.

To make matters worse, the driver only holds a provisional licence, which is the equivalent of South Africa’s learner’s licence, and she was driving unsupervised. The Derbyshire Constabulary said that the vehicle was seized, and the driver will presumably face a court of law fairly soon.

M1. Mercedes G Wagon spotted at excess speed. Varying between 100 and 130mph, measured to an average of 113mph. The unsupervised provisional licence holder driving it claimed she was driving fast as she needed the toilet. So fast she missed the services. Vehicle #Seized #Fatal4 pic.twitter.com/qIrWQhJ9ja — Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (@DerbyshireRPU) July 28, 2021

The vehicle appears to be a Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG, which is powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 430 kW and a whopping 850 Nm of torque. According to factory claims the vehicle can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 4,5 seconds, however the top speed is limited to 220 km/h, although it can be optionally raised to 240 km/h, presumably for those moments when you really just can’t hold it in.