Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 and 63 revealed with muscular looks and performance to match

Mercedes-AMG has officially revealed the new GLC 43 4Matic as well as its first performance hybrid SUV, the GLC 63 S E Performance. The former employs the familiar 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, with aid from the electric exhaust gas turbocharger allowing for power outputs of 310kW and 500Nm of torque. The belt-driven starter-generator provides an additional boost of 10kW at lower speeds.

Power is sent to all four wheels via the permanent AMG Performance 4Matic system with rear-biased torque distribution, with the AMG Speedshift MCT 9G transmission on duty for changing cogs. 0-100km/h is achieved in 4.8 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 250km/h. The GLC 63 S E Performance makes use of both the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine and an Electric Drive Unit (EDU) found on the rear axle, which is said to provide noticeable thrust and balanced weight distribution. Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 4Matic With technology derived from Formula 1, the electrified powertrain and high-performance battery with 400 volts work in unison to offer a combined system output of 500kW and 1020Nm of torque. On its own, the engine produces 350kW and 545Nm, winning it the accolade of the most powerful series produced four-cylinder engine in the world.

Unlike in the GLC 43 4Matic, the GLC 63 S E Performance features a fully variable AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system. Active rear-axle steering is also standard fitment. 0-100km/h is achieved in 3.5 seconds, with an increased electronically limited top speed of 275km/h. The 6.1kWh battery offers 80kW of continuous power and 150kW of peak power for only 10 seconds. This battery is charged via recuperation or via the installed 3.7kW on-board charger with alternating current at a charging station, wall box or household socket. Electric driving is possible, although only for short distances up to 12km. In the looks department, Mercedes-AMG have made the two SUVs distinguishable thanks to the AMG specific radiator grille with vertical struts and the front AMG apron with flics, sporty air intakes and chrome-plated trim element.

The GLC 43 4Matic features a diffuser-look rear apron and round two twin tailpipe trims whereas the GLC 63 S E Performance boasts an additional diffuser board and trapezoidal twin tailpipes. Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4Matic In the cabin, highlight features include AMG-specific seats with AMG Performance seats available optionally, AMG Performance steering wheel with two round AMG steering wheel buttons, AMG sports pedals, AMG floor mats, and illuminated door sill panels with AMG lettering. The MBUX infotainment system has several AMG-specific displays and functions, which include special displays in the instrument cluster, on the centre infotainment touchscreen and on the optional head-up display. Standard only in the GLC 63 S E Performance is AMG Track Pace which acts as a data logger for racetrack usage.

An exclusive Edition 1 GLC 63 S E Performance will be on offer from global launch for one year and will feature a choice of either graphite grey magno or high-tech silver magno exterior colours, a charcoal magno car film stretching the SUV’s sides, 21-inch AMG forged wheels in cross-spoke design finished in matt black, and yellow-finished brake callipers of the AMG high-performance composite brake system. An AMG Aerodynamic Package which includes a larger front splitter finished in high gloss black with flics on the sides, AMG Performance air flow break-away edge in body colour and additional flics for the air outlets in the rear apron in high-gloss black are also on offer in the Edition 1. Inside, the theme is black and yellow, with the AMG Performance seats boasting black exclusive nappa leather with yellow top stitching and “Edition 1” logos in the front head rests, among many other unique embellishments. What’s more, the seat belts are yellow along with the exclusive AMG trim elements in carbon with yellow thread.