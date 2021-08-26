Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door hybrid teased, and it could have 600kW

STUTTGART - Mercedes-AMG posted this cryptic image of a new GT 4-Door model on its Facebook page recently, with the promise that all will be revealed on 1 September. Word on the street is that this is the new hybrid performance flagship model, which is likely to wear a ‘GT73’ badge.

Mercedes-AMG has already told us how powerful it is, more or less, in a presentation back in March, when it unveiled the new Performance Hybrid drivetrain for V8 applications. Here we see the M177 4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine paired with a rear-mounted electric drive unit. According to Mercedes-AMG the drivetrain is capable of more than 600kW and 1000Nm, which would ensure a 0-100km/h sprint time of under three seconds. AMG’s future performance models will either have four or eight cylinders. As previously reported, the new-generation Mercedes-AMG C63 will have just four-cylinders, but it will no doubt offer V8 levels of performance. These future AMG plug-in hybrid models will all come with high-performance batteries as well as AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive.

The set-up will see the electric motor being mounted on the rear axle, where it will integrate with an electrically shifted two-speed transmission and the electronically controlled rear axle differential lock. This electric motor acts directly on the rear axle, without a diversion via the conventional MCT-9G transmission, and can therefore convert its power more directly into propulsion. In plain English that means insane acceleration. “The independent E Performance drivetrain strategy is based on the guiding principle of developing an electrified drivetrain that further enhances the brand's signature Driving Performance and driving dynamics, while also being highly efficient,” Mercedes AMG said. “With the increase in performance due to the additional electric motor, the development team was also able to improve the efficiency of the entire vehicle in parallel - and achieve lower emissions as well as lower consumption.”