Mercedes-AMG Project ONE documentary showcases a milestone in automotive history

By: Double Apex Project ONE: A Milestone in Automotive History promises a deep dive into the genesis of Mercedes-AMG’s revolutionary street-legal F1 hypercar. This is no mere marketing fluff; it’s a rigorously documented chronicle of ambition, engineering prowess, and the audacious bridging of the gap between racetrack and road.

The AMG One hypercar made its public debut at the 2016 Frankfurt Motor Show. However, it wasn’t until the middle of 2022 that a production version was released. This new documentary aims to take viewers behind the scenes to show us the most ambitious engineering project ever undertaken by the Three-Pointed Star. The AMG One hypercar was born from a daring vision to bridge the chasm between racetrack and road. Project One embodies the essence of Formula One technology in a road-legal package. Its lineage is undeniable. Its 1,6-litre V6 hybrid powertrain directly descended from the dominant engines that propelled Mercedes-AMG eight world titles. This isn’t a watered-down beast; it’s a technological tour de force, revving to a heart-stopping 11,000rpm and unleashing a potent 782kW.

But Project One transcends mere power and lap times. This is a human drama, a captivating tapestry woven with the threads of dedication, ambition, and the relentless pursuit of perfection. We witness the engineers’ faces, illuminated by the fire of creation, and hear the executives’ voices grappling with the weight of expectation. We see the moments of doubt, the setbacks, the times when the dream teeters on the precipice of failure. The documentary features several famous faces from the motoring and motorsport worlds. These include Lewis Hamilton, David Coulthard and Susie Wolff. AMG management, engineers, designers, software developers and car builders give honest insight into all aspects of the development process. No Compromise, Just History in the Making

The trailer concludes with a bold declaration: “No limit. No compromise. This is Project ONE.” It’s more than a tagline; it’s a gauntlet thrown down, not just to competitors, but to the very boundaries of automotive possibility. Here are some other interesting facts about the AMG One and more at this link: The car’s powertrain is directly derived from those used by Mercedes-AMG single-seaters in the 2015 Formula One calendar year. The engine works in conjunction with four electric motors. The AMG One can travel up to 25 km purely on its battery pack. It can blast from 0-200 km/h in 7 seconds flat. It has racecar-derived suspension front and rear that consists of push-rods and in-board coil/damper units. It has a drag reduction system (DRS) similar to current F1 cars to help it achieve its top speed. The car features a number of innovative technologies. These include a 3D-printed exhaust system and a system that captures waste heat from the engine and uses it to generate electricity. * This article originally appeared on Double Apex and is used with their permission.