Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed Concept previews highly exclusive Mythos series

By: Double Apex The Monaco F1 GP will take place this weekend and one automaker has taken advantage of this glitzy setting. Say hello to the Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed Concept, which broke cover in the harbour of this famous principality.

“The Concept Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed offers a glimpse of what is probably the most direct way to experience performance and driving pleasure,” said Michael Schiebe, chairman of the board of management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH. “Radically open, neither a roof nor the windscreen separate the two passengers from the elements. You can experience light, air and passion unfiltered with all your senses. As the concept of our first Mythos vehicle, it embodies the highest level of exclusivity. Design elements such as the HALO also create a Formula 1 feeling. There is therefore no better place for its world premiere than Monaco.” Schiebe added. The concept was built as a tribute to motor racing. Picture: Supplied. The Mercedes‑AMG PureSpeed concept provides a preview of the first model in the highly limited Mercedes-Benz Mythos series. The open-top concept is a two-seater performance car without a roof or windscreen. It was built as a tribute to motor racing.

The Mercedes‑AMG PureSpeed will be produced in a limited run of 250 units. These will be available to dedicated Mercedes‑Benz enthusiasts and collectors. The new car reminds us of a one-off that was built by a Mercedes enthusiast a few years ago (link here). The open-top model has an F1-inspired overhead protection system. This aerodynamically optimised component serves to protect the occupants, just as in F1. Buyers will get two aerodynamically optimised helmets specially designed and manufactured for the Mercedes‑AMG PureSpeed. Fans of the brand, and racing, will note the two flying buttresses behind the seats. These are a nod to legendary racing cars such as the 300 SLR, in which Stirling Moss and Denis Jenkinson won the 1955 Mille Miglia in Italy. The paintwork alludes to the colour scheme of the victorious Mercedes car at the 1924 Targa Florio race in Sicily.

Click here to watch the race-winning 300SLR take one last blast before being retired The new car also takes cues from the recent, F1-powered AMG One hypercar. Carbon fibre parts are used in abundance. These include the wings and the design of the wheels with carbon fibre cladding on the front and rear wheel covers. The “shark nose” front design is similar to the Mercedes‑AMG ONE with a wide lower air intake with AMG lettering and a dark, chrome-plated Mercedes star on the soft nose. The design team also added side-sill panelling with aero flics. But what’s under the bonnet? Mercedes’ press material makes no mention of any powertrain info. The basis of the PureSpeed is the current generation SL63, so we expect the donor car’s familiar twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 to be used.