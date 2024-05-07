Mercedes-AMG’s potent CLE 53 now available as a drop-top

The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 was unleashed in Coupe form late last year and now the potent mild hybrid model is available as a Cabriolet. Rolling on 20-inch wheels and featuring a wider track, up by 58mm in the front and 75mm at the back versus the regular CLE Cabrio models, the new drop-top has a more purposeful presence to go with the increased performance.

Like its Coupe sibling, the CLE 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet uses an extensively upgraded version of Merc’s M256 3.0-litre straight six petrol engine. The performance model is wider than the regular CLE. Picture: Mercedes-Benz. This new M256M version with its optimised combustion chambers and higher-boost turbocharger, produces 330kW and 560Nm, with an additional 40Nm being on command in overboost mode for 10 seconds. The 48V mild hybrid system can also briefly liberate an additional 17kW and 205Nm.

Power goes to all four wheels through an AMG Speedshift TCT 9G gearbox and fully variable AMG-tuned all-wheel drive system, and rear axle steering provides a further dynamic boost to this performance drop-top. "The new CLE 53 Cabriolet brings our hallmark AMG performance into the open air. The powerful six-cylinder, the sophisticated suspension and the variable all-wheel drive make it an incredibly dynamic car with a wide spectrum of usability,” said Mercedes-AMG chief executive Michael Schiebe. The leather seats have a special coating to keep them cooler in summer. Picture: Mercedes-Benz “A whole range of design aspects such as the flared wheel arches and the big air intakes at the front add to its sporty look. It's a real dream car that's lots of fun to drive – not just on dream roads but on everyday trips, too.”

Inside the leather seats have a special coating to prevent them from overheating in the summer sun, cooling the surface by up to 12 degrees in direct sunlight. On colder days occupants are kept cosy by features like the Airscarf neck-heating fan and Aircap electrically-operated wind deflector. AMG Performance seats, with wider bolsters, are available as part of the Pro Performance Package. Tech features in the CLE 53 Cabrio include 11.9-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system and 12.3-inch digital driver display, while 64-colour ambient lighting is offered as an option.