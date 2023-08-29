Mercedes-Benz EQA and EQB get fresh new look for 2023

By: Mpho Mahlangu The two smallest Mercedes-Benz EQ models, the EQA and EQB, have gone under the knife to receive improved exterior looks and standard equipment.

Up front, both the EQA and EQB sport a redesigned black panel surface with the familiar star pattern. Flanking the black panel is a set of LED headlights with a light band connecting the daytime-running lights. Lower down, a redesigned bumper makes its way onto the EQA and EQB. At the rear, both models receive redesigned taillights. In addition to the styling improvements, both models also benefit from the addition of four new alloy wheel options ranging from 18-inches to 20-inches, along with two new paint finishes for customers to choose from. Inside, the EQA and EQB now receive the latest steering wheel with touch capacitive controls. A larger central display with the latest generation of MBUX, measuring 10.25-inches, is also now included as standard.

Audiophiles will be treated to the optionally available Burmester surround sound system with Dolby Atmos audio experience. The touch trackpad previously found on the EQA and EQB has been removed and replaced with a small storage tray. Now available with the optional Burmester surround sound system is the choice of four different Sound Experiences which are also familiar on the larger Mercedes-Benz electric models. Noteworthy, the EQB 5-seater now for the first time boasts an optionally available trailer hitch with a maximum braked towing capacity of 1,400kg for front-wheel drive models or 1,700kg for 4Matic models. The EQA now benefits from improved driving range, now up to a claimed 560km. This is thanks to aerodynamic optimisation and highly rolling- resistance-optimised tyres.