Mercedes bringing ChatGPT into its cars to improve voice control

By now you’ve probably heard of and perhaps even used OpenAI’s ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot, which is taking the world by storm. The AI system, which evokes both fascination and fear that it could replace many human vocations in the future, will probably end up in your car sooner or later, and now Mercedes-Benz is taking the first step.

The German carmaker is integrating ChatGPT into its MBUX infotainment system as part of a Beta trial in which up to 900 000 customers in the US will be able to participate. The MBUX Voice Assistant, activated via the “Hey Mercedes” prompt, already allows owners to ask questions about their surroundings, as well as receive sports and news updates, but with ChatGPT integration the company is aiming for an even richer and more interactive experience. “While most voice assistants are limited to predefined tasks and responses, ChatGPT leverages a large language model to greatly improve natural language understanding and expand the topics to which it can respond,” says Mercedes-Benz.

“We’re combining the best of both worlds, enhancing the validated data of the MBUX Voice Assistant with the more natural dialogue format of ChatGPT. Users will experience a voice assistant that not only accepts natural voice commands but can also conduct conversations. “Soon, participants who ask the Voice Assistant for details about their destination, to suggest a new dinner recipe, or to answer a complex question, will receive a more comprehensive answer – while keeping their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road,” the carmaker added. US vehicle owners wishing to take part in the trial can do so via the Mercedes me app, or by using the voice command, “Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta program.”

Although the initiative is the result of a collaboration with Microsoft, the carmaker says that all voice command data that’s collected is stored in the Mercedes-Benz Intelligent Cloud, where it is anonymised and analysed. The company says it protects all customer data from manipulation and misuse. "The integration of ChatGPT with Microsoft in our controlled cloud environment is a milestone on our way to making our cars the centre of our customers' digital lives,” says Mercedes Chief Technology Officer Markus Schäfer. “Our beta program boosts the existing Hey Mercedes functions such as navigation queries, weather requests and others with the capabilities of ChatGPT. This way, we aim to support conversations with natural dialogues and follow-up questions.”