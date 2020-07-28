Mercedes teases T-Class compact MPV ahead of 2022 debut

Stuttgart, Germany - Mercedes is planning to expand its MPV line-up into the compact segment from 2022, with the introduction of an all-new model called the T-Class.

It is believed that the new T-Class will be paired with the next-generation Citan panel van, which as with the current model, will share its platform with the Renault Kangoo through an extended partnership with the Renault-Nissan alliance.

Mercedes-Benz says that the new T-Class will be tailored to the needs of families, while also being a suitable companion for active leisure pursuits. Think of it as a baby V-Class.

There will be an electric version too, Mercedes says, although there is currently no official word on what engines will power the conventional combustion versions. However, likely candidates include the Alliance-sourced 1.3 turbopetrol and 1.5 dCi turbodiesel.

The German carmaker is promising a “spacious cabin, suited to a range of different uses” while ease of access will be ensured by wide-opening sliding doors on both sides of the vehicle.