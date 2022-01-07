Mercedes warns owners of fire risk that it can’t fix (for now)

Berlin - Mercedes-Benz has informed owners of its luxury cars of a technical defect that could spark a fire, the company said on Tuesday, adding that a recall was not possible because the parts needed to fix the problem were not available. The issue was traced to possible leakage in the coolant pump that could heat up components, parent company Daimler said.

The news was first reported by the Bild newspaper in Germany, which published a copy of a letter that Mercedes sent to some 800 000 Mercedes-Benz owners affected by the defect, stating that "the risk of a fire could not be ruled out." Daimler has confirmed that the letter was authentic. It added in the letter that the parts needed to fix the problem were not immediately available so a recall was not possible at the moment, but would be launched as soon as the components became available.

"In the meantime the affected vehicle should be driven in a particularly prudent manner and usage reduced to the bare minimum," the letter said. Daimler could not confirm Bild's report that 800 000 vehicles were affected. "The owner of a vehicle affected by a recall should always contact the nearest Mercedes-Benz service partner immediately," the company said in a statement. According to the report, vehicles from the following model ranges could be affected: C-Class (205 platform, 2014-2021), E-Class (213 platform, 2016 onwards), S-Class (222 and 223 platforms), GLC (253 platform), GLE/GLS (167 platform, 2019 onwards) CLS (257 platform, 2018 onwards) and G-Class (463 platform, up to 2018)