JOHANNESBURG - A car service is one of those grudge purchases that nobody likes to think about, or budget for, but it’s one of those absolute necessities if you want to keep your car in good running order, and safe for you and other road users.
But not all car services are the same, explains Dewald Ranft, Chairman of the Motor Industry Workshop Association (MIWA). While cars usually need servicing every 10 000 to 15 000km, depending on what the manufacturer specifies, not all car services are major ones, but rather every second service.
So what’s the difference then?
A minor service generally entails an oil and oil filter change, while the technician will also check all fluids as well as belts, hoses, filters and brakes, and lubricate the chassis if it has not been factory sealed. The service will also include a check of all lights, windscreen washer and coolant levels, brake fluid level and colour and the power steering fluid level, Ranft explains. Most workshops will also check your tyre pressure and do a tyre rotation if recommended by the manufacturer.
“You can, of course, speak to your mechanic about any issues you may be experiencing with your vehicle and ask them to check that specific area,” Ranft adds. “They will be able to let you know if any additional servicing or repairs are required.”