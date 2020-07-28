Mitsubishi reveals future product plans as Pajero faces the axe

Tokyo, Japan - As we reported on Monday, Mitsubishi - like most car companies in this post-Covid world - is in a spot of trouble at the moment. It posted a 176 billion yen (R28bn) loss for April-June, and has forecast more red ink for the fiscal year.

However, the Japanese carmaker does have a sensible recovery plan in place, and that entails rationalising its model range to what it calls a “small but beautiful” line-up, as well as putting a greater focus on the ASEAN region where it is currently successful. This means a gradual exit from regions such as Europe, although markets such as those in Africa, South America and the Middle East will still form a “second pillar” of business development after the ASEAN region.

Key to Mitsubishi’s new strategy will be the leveraging of resources from within the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, meaning that it will save on development costs by sharing platforms and technologies with its two partners.

On the product front, Mitsubishi will reportedly say goodbye to the Pajero SUV, although there are 11 new products planned for the next three years.

These include a brand new Outlander SUV, planned for 2021, and which will likely share its genes with the new Nissan X-Trail, and as before there will be a plug-in hybrid version on offer.