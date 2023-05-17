Mitsubishi SA reveals Arctic Trucks Triton Halo AT35 at Nampo

Bothaville, Free State - Mitsubishi Motors South Africa (MMSA) sprung a surprise on showgoers at the Nampo Harvest Day on Wednesday with the reveal of the Triton Halo AT35 prototype. Developed in partnership with Arctic Trucks of Iceland - well known for their high-riding Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max models - the Halo AT35 is based on the range-topping Triton 4x4 double cab.

“Bakkies are an integral part of the farming community, and we believe that the unveiling of the Mitsubishi Triton Halo AT35 at Nampo Harvest Day is the perfect drawcard to our stand where we will be showcasing four brand new models,” said Jeffrey Allison, MMSA marketing head. Read our Nampo show round-up here The Halo AT35 comes with a rugged 4x4 Iron Man Suspension system and rides 35mm higher than the regular Triton models. It also boasts a wider track thanks to 17-inch Arctic Truck alloy wheels fitted with BF Goodrich off-road tyres.

The Triton’s bodywork has been extensively updated to support the aforementioned upgrades and the vehicle sports a redesigned front bumper, extended wheel arches and wider fender liners. The vehicle also comes with a snorkel to assist with engine breathing in dusty conditions, and there’s a roof rack to house accessories like a high lift jack and spade. A rubberised load bin featuring a Keko Style Bar and Keko Tonneau Cover are also part of the deal and, speaking of accessories, buyers can look forward to Ralliart add-ons such as body decals, mud flaps and branded floor mats.