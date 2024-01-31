More powerful BMW M4 ushers in facelifted 4 Series line-up for 2024

With more power at its disposal than even the hallowed E60 M5, you could argue that the current BMW M4 Competition didn’t really need any more. But nonetheless the generous folk at BMW M GmbH have concocted an even more potent version which makes its grand entry as part of a subtle facelift for both the performance model and its humbler 4 Series Coupe and Convertible siblings.

The rear-wheel drive versions of the BMW M4 continue with the same tuning as the current model, with the six-speed manual producing 353kW and the M4 Competition eight-speed auto soldiering on with 375kW. However the xDrive Coupe and Convertible, which are the only M4 variants currently sold in South Africa, are now good for 390kW thanks to software modifications. Maximum torque remains at 650Nm, albeit available in a slightly wider band of between 2,750rpm and 5,730rpm (up from 5,500rpm), while the claimed 0-100km sprint time remains identical at 3.5 seconds. Moving a notch down, the BMW M440i Coupe and Convertible models now gain the 48V mild hybrid technology that’s already standard in the other 4 Series variants, and this adds an 8kW overboost to the straight-six turbocharged engine’s 275kW tally.

BMW’s 4 Series models have also been treated to a subtle facelift inside and out, which includes new Adaptive LED headlight designs and available Laserlight tail lamps. The M440i also gains a new-look kidney grille in high-gloss black, which now also extends to the front apron elements that were previously finished in Cerium Grey. New exterior colours and alloy wheel designs have been added to the BMW 4 Series line-up, while the cabins have been enhanced with redesigned steering wheels and detailed revisions to the instrument panel and digital climate control system.