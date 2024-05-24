Most powerful Golf GTI ever: new Clubsport to debut at Nurburgring 24 Hours

By: Double Apex A few years ago Volkswagen Germany (ie HQ) pulled the plug on all official racing duties. Touring car activities, rallycross and WRC were all confined to the history books as the brand tackled electrification.

However, the attraction was too much to resist and the GTI returns to race at the 2024 Nurburgring 24 Hours. Volkswagen is taking the opportunity to celebrate the GTI’s 50th birthday at the famous endurance event, and as an added bonus the carmaker will also be pulling the covers off the new GTI Clubsport. 50th birthday present to fans The latest to carry this name is billed as the most powerful derivative to ever wear a GTI badge. Although VW has not yet made that figure public knowledge yet. The Mk7 GTI Clubsport S had 228 kW on tap, incidentally, it is one of the best FWD cars we have ever had the pleasure of driving. If we had to guess we’d say VW are targeting the 235kW of the latest Civic Type R. Increased power aside, the latest Golf GTI Clubsport boasts a completely redesigned front, which you can see in the pic above. Other distinct changes include a large roof spoiler and new 19-inch ‘Queenstown’ alloy wheels.

The cabin features a newly developed multifunction steering wheel and infotainment system. In addition, the latter has a new voice assistant IDA with Chat GPT integration. The current GTI Clubsport is not sold in SA as it is exclusively aligned with European fuel and emission stanards. Special race cars for Nurburgring The 24-hour race will start at the ‘Green Hell’ on 1 June, with more than 200 000 spectators expected.

Volkswagen has prepared some special racecars for the event. Three GTIs will compete in the 24-hour classic race before the main event. Click here to read about the stillborn GTI Spitze All three are Mk1 generation, classic Golf GTIs. The first car is a Golf GTI 16S Oettinger (Group 4) from 1981 that has an output of 153kW. The second is a 1978 Golf GTI Kamei (Group 2) with 135kW. The third is wrapped in the ‘50 years of Golf’ livery. The last car (pictured) is a 1980 year model from Group 2 also with 135kW.