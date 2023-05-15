New AC Cobra GT Roadster is a gorgeous blend of retro and modern

London - The AC Cobra is one of the world’s quintessential sports cars, dating from the 1960s and combining British design with American V8 muscle. The new AC Cobra GT Roadster aims to keep the tradition going in a modern yet decidedly retro-looking package.

The new model is significantly larger than the original AC Cobra, but it sticks to lightweight fundamentals, with a carbon composite body fitting around an extruded aluminium spaceframe chassis. Its lightweight construction results in a kerb weight of just 1 450kg, which makes light work for its 5.0-litre V8 engine. Customers can choose between a normally aspirated version of the aforementioned engine, credited with 338kW and 570Nm, or a supercharged variant that’s good for 488kW and 780Nm. The latter, which is the one you really want, is capable of sprinting from 0-96km/h in 3.4 seconds, AC claims.

There’s also a choice of gearboxes, with a six-speed manual on the menu for purists and a 10-speed autobox available for those seeking a more modern driving experience. The two-seat cabin is a step back to yesteryear, with traditional dials on the upper section of the dashboard, and many unique hand finished elements throughout. There is a modern concession however, with the fitment of a touch-screen system on the lower dash above the centre console.

The new vehicle was revealed at a private preview event at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London over the weekend. “Our goal was to surpass the expectations of our esteemed clientele, who have grown accustomed to the finest in automotive luxury,” said David Conza, the CEO of AC Cars. “The overwhelmingly positive feedback we received from the attendees confirms that we have well and truly exceeded those expectations.