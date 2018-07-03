Pretoria - Metered taxi operators hope to up the game in the sector with a new mobile app, Emergency Taxi, or ET. Founder of the app Prince Pirikisi said it was about time traditional metered taxi operators claimed back their business, citing the many features that made rides easy.

“The app has an option which handicapped people can select in order for the operator to be aware of the kind of person he is picking up and their needs," he explained. On request, operators get to see the location of a person requesting for a pick up.”

ET also includes a call centre where commuters communicate directly to the operator if they encounter problems with the driver. Pirikisi said operators too could call whenever they were in danger.

“Operators also have a panic button which signals the head office whenever there is trouble," he said, "Once operators click the panic button a security vehicle will be dispatched to rescue the operator from whatever trouble they may be in.”

Metered taxi style

Operator Jan Ngobeni said: “The app is user-friendly and we like that it embraces the metered taxi style; the app also has a call centre which is something we are familiar with. Although a lot of people do not know about the app as yet, we make it our responsibility to inform our clients about it as we pick them up or drop them off.”

He admitted that before the introduction of the app, it was not easy for commuters to reach them. Either commuters walked long distances to find them, or had to surf the internet for contact details.

“The app couldn't have come at a better time competition is tough in the industry.”

