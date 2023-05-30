New Bentley Batur themed models foretell a more sustainable future for bespoke cars

Crewe, England - The Bentley Mulliner Batur was first unveiled in 2022 as an exclusive new creation of the brand’s bespoke division, and one that points the way forward for the British marque’s design language. And now Bentley is giving us more insight into the way its future models will be made using more sustainable materials, and how customers will personalise them, with the release of four specifically-themed Batur models.

The carmaker’s Colour, Materials and Finishes team have taken inspiration from the cosmos for these new specifications, using space-era materials and finishes. For instance, Bentley has found an alternative to carbon fibre which, while renowned for being extremely strong and light, is not considered a sustainable material. Bentley says newer and more natural alternatives to carbon fibre are now possible thanks to high-performance composites made from flax - a sustainable ‘super-fibre’. Known for being strong as well as incredibly light, this material has proved suitable for use throughout the Batur, from the exterior body kit to the internal hard surfaces.

Furthermore, whenever leather gets used, it will be sustainably sourced, Bentley says, thanks to a production process that uses less water and aldehyde than traditional tanning. There will also be the option to select traceable, low-CO2 leather – something that is only possible today in the low volumes involved in coach building. But if you’re going the super-sustainable and vegan route then leather-like textiles made from by-products of the coffee roasting process can be selected as an alternative, as can carpets made from recycled yarn. These are just some of the advanced new finishes that are available to Batur customers, which also include 18-karat yellow gold crafted using additive manufacturing and aerospace-inspired titanium.

“The only limit is the imagination of the individual customers,” Bentley says. But for those who would like some some inspiration, the firm has created four examples of the Batur that demonstrate what is possible at this level of bespoke commissioning. Theme One: Nebula

Bentley describes this as a bold specification pushing firmly towards a high performance-focused feel with dramatic contrasts of black against vivid greens on the exterior and interior. Its ‘Wasabi’ exterior paintwork was purpose-designed to garner attention and those who look closer will see a sleek Gloss Black Crystal finish on the body kit. Inside, the roles of the green and black are reversed, with a stunning ‘guitar fade’ across the laser-etched fascia, from gloss black to gloss carbon fibre.

Theme Two: Supernova This creation pairs smouldering Sunbeam paintwork with a body kit featuring Atlantic Pearl Crystal detailing to create an arresting contrast. The cabin is upholstered with a vibrant combination of Indigo Night, Beluga, Ceramic Glaze and Hyperactive, making this the only theme to have a four colourway interior.

A striking fade from gloss black to gloss Natural Fibre on the laser-etched fascia completes the picture and also includes a full titanium pack with machined detailing around the cabin. Theme Three: Hyperspace As the name implies, this specification was created to evoke a sense of speed, even when the car is stationary.

A deep metallic Daybright Blue exterior colour is contrasted by St James Red accents to the grille, the body kit and red brake calipers. In the cabin, the rich darkness of the hides, fascias and fabrics is punctuated only by stripes of searing Pillar Box Red and the 18-karat gold Bentley Dynamic Drive Selector and ‘12 o'clock' steering wheel centre band. Theme Four: Dark Matter