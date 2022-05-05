New Bentley flagship will offer 24 billion configurations, world’s most advanced seats

Crewe, England: Bentley is remaining tight-lipped about its new flagship product that it plans to reveal next Tuesday, May 10, but the British carmaker has released a few interesting titbits of information. Bentley’s fifth model line, which is rumoured to be an extended-wheelbase Bentayga SUV, will offer scope for personalisation as never seen before.

According to Bentley, the new model will offer up to 24 billion unique configurations of trim specification, all handcrafted in Crewe. Among these is what the company claims to be the most advanced car seat ever created. The new Bentley Airline Seat specification will offer 22 ways of adjustment, an advanced new auto climate sensing system and postural adjustment technology with 177 individual pressure changes possible across six zones. Bentley is also somewhat proud of its new Diamond Illumination system, which emits light through small perforations in the soft-feel door trim. This illumination effect is achieved using 68 LEDs that emit light through small 1mm perforations in the leather-trimmed door panels.

Furthermore, Bentley says its Diamond Quilting upholstery style has been re-imagined in a “dramatic and contemporary” way. “With an extra dimension of on-board wellness, the new model will sit in sumptuous comfort at the pinnacle of its range and deliver a breadth of capabilities – and configurations – beyond anything previously offered,” Bentley enthused. That’s as much as we can tell you for now. Stay tuned next Tuesday for all the details.