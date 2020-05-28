New BMW 4 Series shows its bold face ahead of next week's reveal

Munich, Germany - BMW is set to make waves with its new-generation 4 Series, and the company has given us one final teaser of its inevitably controversial face ahead of the car’s official reveal next Tuesday.

And you can’t accuse it of looking like a 3 Series with two less doors. The new BMW 4 Series will sport a new vertical grille design that was previewed by last year’s Concept 4, and which could also feature on other future coupe models.

What else do we know about the new 4?

As previously confirmed, the new two-door will be 57mm lower to the ground than its 3 Series sibling, while the overall centre of gravity will be 21mm closer to the road.

Until the M4 arrives, the range will be topped by a new M440i xDrive Coupe that features mild-hybrid technology. According to BMW, the M440i’s 3-litre straight-six turbopetrol engine will produce 275kW, which is 10kW less than what the M340i offers, but the 48V mild hybrid system does provide an additional 8kW of electric boost, which will come in handy off the mark.