New BMW 5 Series and i5 teased ahead of 2023 debut

Johannesburg – BMW will pull the covers off the all-new 5 Series in a few months from now, and for the first time ever there will also be an all-electric variant called the i5. As per the latest 7 Series and i7, BMW is using its flexible vehicle architecture to offer a choice of 48V mild hybrid petrol or diesel, plug-in hybrid or fully electric powertrains.

BMW is also promising an M Performance version of the all-electric i5, having been highly encouraged by the popularity of the i4 M50, which was the best-selling BMW M model worldwide in 2022. BMW is remaining tight-lipped about performance or range figures for now. In addition to that, the German carmaker also plans to launch something unique in the electric car space, with an i5 Touring. This battery-powered estate model is expected to debut abroad in 2024, although it’s highly unlikely that we will see it in South Africa.

Inside the new BMW 5 Series and i5 will receive the BMW Operating System 8.5 with BMW Curved Display, as well as “innovative digital services”. Last year the BMW 5 Series celebrated its 50th anniversary, and the new version that’s due later this year will be the eighth generation. Watch this space for more information on the new luxury sedan around mid-year. Following its reveal in a few months, the 5 Series and i5 will begin rolling out to global markets from October 2023.